This Mother’s Day, Surprise Your Mom With The Gift Of A Getaway

The relationship between a mother and her child is one of the purest forms of unconditional love and no matter how busy we get, our mothers are always there to make time for us, support us, encourage us, pamper us silly, console us, and of course, fire us up when need be! Yes, they love it when you take them out for dinners, movies, or shopping, but what she’s really looking for is the gift of your precious time. So, how about gifting her an experience she’ll never forget?

Make this Mother’s Day more special than ever with a quick getaway from the mundane. Head to the hills or the beach, or anywhere in between with these 10 amazing recommendations from Airbnb. Go ahead, pamper her with your love and time. No matter which one you select, rest assured your mom will absolutely love this surprise.

Earthen home, Naggar, Himachal Pradesh

If it’s a quiet getaway that you seek, the Dhajji House in Naggar, Himachal Pradesh, is right in the sweet spot between the off-grid life and the fast metropolis. Stay in a cabin of wood, stone, mud, slate, and glass, and experience the beauty nestled in the wilderness around you. The entire estate is yours to traverse, as well as the woods behind.

Sukoon Baag - Stone House, Bir

As the name suggests, Sukoon Baag in Bir, Himachal Pradesh, is a quaint homestay in an idyllic setting. Surrounded by the picturesque foothills of Dhauladhars, this rustic farmhouse-style cottage is a combination of vernacular aesthetics and luxury to make your stay extremely comfortable. One can take a 5-minute walk down to the river, or reach the famous Gunehar waterfall within 15 minutes. Bir is also a noted centre for ecotourism, spiritual studies, Buddhist monasteries and meditation.

Taara House Luxury Cottage, Manali

With a pine forest for a backdrop and the spectacular Himalayas in the foreground, Taara House in Manali, Himachal Pradesh, is a labour of love by a family. Located on a 6,600-feet hilltop, the cottage is just 3 km away from the city centre and 500 metres from the iconic Hadimba Temple. Done up in classic and mid-modern styles, the cottage has a beautiful glasshouse for dining under the stars, or even indulging in some sunbathing!

Browse the In-House Art Gallery at a Rustic-Chic Retreat, Goa

If the sea is what your mom loves, Goa is the place to be! Sink into the multi-coloured hanging chair and spot migratory birds at this zen abode tucked away amidst the greenery Goa is famous for. This vibrant pad combines bold shades, exposed red bricks, and 2 balconies looking out into the wilderness. Head out to explore the beaches, shop at the flea market, enjoy some delectable cuisines or just sit back and enjoy the susegaad life. There’s something for everybody in Goa.

Udaya, Coorg

Located in the fine, upper locale of Madikeri town in Coorg District of Karnataka, Udaya is a home away from home. Promising a getaway from the mundane lifestyle, this two-bedroom cottage is perfect for families. Although it’s located in the quieter part of the town, restaurants and sightseeing spots are easily accessible.

Erumadam - The Treehouse at Marayoor, Munnar

If you’re looking for a unique experience, then it doesn’t get better than this. Perched atop a quaint hill, The Treehouse in Munnar, Kerala, is surrounded by the spectacular landscapes of Sahayadri, offering an epic panorama of the valley of Marayoor. Close to the Sandalwood Forest and Chinnar Wildlife Sanctuary, the place offers a tranquil escape from reality. Made on top of a living tree, the home is completely sustainable and utilizes locally sourced wood, coconut leaves, mud, and other materials.

Le Tranquil, Puducherry

Le Tranquil, in Puducherry, is luxury personified. Stay at the tastefully built modern villa with contemporary architecture and a blissfully designed living space providing an abundance of natural light and fresh air. The villa is located near White Town with beaches, restaurants, and places of interest all within walking distance. Have a relaxing stay as you enjoy the grandeur of the space, kick back by the waterbody or spend some quality family time playing some fun board games in the game room!

Artist's Home, Jaipur

If art and architecture interest your mom, then Jaipur’s rich history and culture never fail to impress. Designed by artist Tarpan Patel, this quaint place is artistic and elegant, with art, antiques, and creatively designed interiors. The flat is also centrally located, with popular cafes and bars within walking distance.

The Hampton's Twilight, Goa

Pamper your mom with luxury at the Hampton's Twilight Villa in Goa. Featured as one of the top 50 villas in India, the massive 3-bedroom abode with a private pool, hot tub and a terrace deck is surrounded by greenery on all sides and offers stunning views with privacy - making it perfect for family vacations.

Udaipur Rosie's Retreat Lake Facing Apartment, Udaipur

If the City of Lakes, Udaipur, is what her heart desires then Rosie's Retreat is a great option. As picturesque and elegant as the city itself, this accommodation offers a wonderful view of Lake Pichola. The property is in the old city, just a minute’s walk from the City Palace and within walking distance of famous tourist attractions, restaurants, and a variety of shops.

Disclaimer

This press release encourages safe and responsible travel. Local and international travel requirements, as well as health guidelines, continue to change quickly. Check local restrictions at home and in your destination before booking a trip on Airbnb.