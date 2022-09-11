Indian Railways Free Service to Passengers if Train Runs Behind Schedule

There is a proverb which is quite popular which says ‘nothing happens on time in India’. The proverb applies to Indian Railways as well. It’s a well-known fact that not many trains arrive on time at the station. Sometimes they arrive a few minutes early and while they are delayed by minutes to hours. The reason for the trains running behind schedule may be attributed to many reasons. However, if Express trains like Shatabdi and Rajdhani are delayed, the journey would feel like passengers have boarded a passenger train. Anyone who wants to travel in less time, will take an Express train, but if it runs two or three hours late, their schedule may get disturbed.

The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has come up with a service to provide free food to those who face such difficulties. If the Express trains are delayed, the IRCTC will compensate the passengers by providing free food onboard.

However, there is a catch. According to those rules, free food is not available even if the train is delayed by 30 minutes or an hour. Passengers can get free food as per the catering policy only if the train is delayed by at least two hours or more.

It is worth mentioning that the free food option is available only to the passengers of Express trains like Shatabdi, Rajdhani, Duronto. If Trains don’t run on time, sometimes it would very difficult for passengers to get food on time. To avoid all these disturbances, IRCTC has introduced a new policy to provide free food for the passengers on the delayed train.

What is the free food provided by IRCTC?

IRCTC will offer the passengers free food and a cool drink if the Express trains like Shatabdi, Rajdhani, Duronto are running late by two hours or more to the designated station.

Breakfast tea/coffee

As per the IRCTC policy, passengers can get free tea or coffee for breakfast. You can also get two CCM-approved biscuits. The passenger may also choose sugar-free alternatives.

Evening tea

4 slices of wheat/ white bread, 1-butter chiplet (8-10 grams), and 200 ml fruit drink are free. One butter chipotle pack can be taken for free.

Lunch/Dinner

Passengers can choose between two dining options in case of train delay during lunch/dinner. In the first option, 200 grams of rice, 100 grams of dal or rajma chole, and 15 grams of pickle packet can be taken for free. In the second option, you can get seven puris weighing 175 grams, 100 grams of mixed veg or aloo bajji, 15 grams of pickle packet, and salt and pepper packets.