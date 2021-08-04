The Great Small Breaks Campaign by Conrad Bengaluru

As the unlock unfolds and families are eager for short–distance getaways, Conrad Bengaluru has come out with the perfect option. Under the umbrella of Hilton’s campaign “Great Small Breaks”, of one-of-a-kind staycation offer, tailor-made for families and young guests, Conrad Bengaluru has launched their version of leisure travel within the city for leisure travelers, especially families. This initiative by the property promises to enhance the Conrad experience for families, especially their young ones with complimentary stays, personalized surprises, interactive games, and a whole host of fun activities.

“As the Garden city, unlocks to its residents, we took this opportunity to gift our little ones an experience of boundless joy and happiness in a safe abode. Under our brand initiative of Great Small Breaks, we connected the hearts of millions in the city for an inspiring weekend getaways. With this initiative, we have touched the aspects of capturing the entire journey of a Little Guest – from a Disney land experiential welcome to an elevated Check-in, Room stays, kids menu, kids zone activities, and much more to delight them. As we are returning to travel, we are here to imbued and spread the warmth of Hilton Hospitality across the globe”, said Srijan Vadhera, General Manager, Conrad Bengaluru.

The experience begins straight from the guest’s doorstep with customized, fairy-tale-like pickup service. The property cars are decorated with balloons, filled with chocolates along with games to keep the young ones occupied while on their way to the property. On arrival, the guests are greeted with a larger-than-life Mickey Mouse and a tray filled with lollipops, marshmallows, and chocolate dip, as a welcome treat. With a special check-in counter with an elevated step for the young ones, they are asked to fill in their preferences for cupcakes, chocolates, or cookies.

As part of their commitment towards green travel and sustainability, under the latest campaign, the property provides its young guests with a unique in-room experience offering recyclable goodie bags with eco-friendly stationery kits like seed paper diaries, pencils, and bookmarks to rekindle memories of their stay. The property offers engaging activities like baking and mocktail making sessions for the guests and their kids while also allowing one to wear the Chef’s Hat for the day.

The offer also includes a special menu for the little ones, from Mickey Mouse pancakes to the signature cone Dosa, from the hotel’s finest restaurant Caraway Kitchen. The property has also created a designated recreational area specific for children to allow them to thoroughly enjoy themselves.

The luxurious property of Conrad Bengaluru offers a space that will create great memories for small breaks that every family chooses the property as their staycation option.

A few of the benefits of the Great Small Breaks staycation are,

Kids menu A la carte options: With the growing preference for healthier food options for kids, Hilton has curated a menu that offers high-quality ingredients and nutritious meals. Also, complimentary stays and meals are available for children below age 12.

Enhancing the check-in experience: Tailor-made registration cards and arrival amenity kits are stocked in place to enhance the arrival process for the young guests.

In-room engagement and kid’s amenities: Each young guest will receive recyclable, handmade, and customized goodie bags made by ‘Gabriel Project India’, along with seed pencils and diaries made from a magical paper called ‘Beej Kapas’ that can grow into a plant made by ‘21Fools’. Board games are also available on request to play with the family to reduce the screen time on gadgets.

The Great Small Breaks staycation has an ‘always on’ booking period. Guests can directly book through the Hilton website or call centre, the Hilton Honors app, at a Hilton property, or through an accredited travel agent.