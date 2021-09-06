Discerning Travellers Choose Health, Safety & Convenience for Visa Applications

Data analysis by VFS Global reflects more than 6x spike in travellers from India opting for optional premium visas services without visiting a visa application centre

Mumbai: With international travel opening in a phased manner amidst pandemic-induced restrictions being lifted, data analysis of visas processed over the past six months indicate the emergence of a discerning set of travellers opting for premium services for a safe and convenient travel experience.

This trend comes to light as a result of a significant increase in customers requesting for the Visa At Your Doorstep (VAYD), service offered by VFS Global. This optional service empowers customers to complete their entire visa application submission process from the comfort of their homes or any other location of their choice. Through this premium service, customers can submit their application, enroll for biometrics, and get the passport couriered back to their location of choice.

According to data analysis by VFS Global, foreign-bound travellers from India that opted for VAYD services grew by more than six times between January and July this year. Given international borders began to reopen only in June following the set back caused by the second wave until May, the number has more than doubled in just over a month.

“Touchless travel with an enhanced focus on safety and well-being are key to customers today. The uptick in VAYD services is another great indication of changing customer preferences. With the digital consumer experience evolving rapidly, we foresee a higher demand for such premium services that enable our customers to prioritise safe travel,” said Vinay Malhotra, Regional Group COO - South Asia, Middle East & North Africa and Americas, VFS Global.

The data trends also indicate large group bookings (in thousands) from relatively smaller markets such as Goa and Kochi. VAYD beneficiaries also comprised of CXOs, and celebrities from sports and the film industry.

Currently, the VAYD service is available to Indian travelers visiting UK, Austria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Hungary, Iceland, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Slovenia, Portugal, Slovakia, Switzerland, and Ukraine.