The Czechmas and Winter Wonderland Love Affair

As the Czech Republic, gets wrapped in a blanket of snow, you can feel the real magic in the air and it will feel like you have entered into a Christmas fairy tale!

If you are wondering what you can do during the best time of the year in Czech Republic, here’s a list of a few things that once read we can be sure that Czech Republic will be on your travel Czechlist!

Christmas Markets:

Christmas and Christmas markets are definitely the best things about winters in the Czech Republic. The atmosphere is filled with merry and the scent of Czech Christmas goodies for all you foodies. Christmas markets are held all over Czech Republic but the ones you shouldn’t miss are the ones held in Prague, Brno, Olomouc and Český Krumlov. the Prague Christmas market is considered to be one of the most beautiful in the world, but the Christmas atmosphere in Moravia is also charming. The Christmas markets are enchanting but the most important is the true Christmas atmosphere scented with cinnamon and clove, excellent mulled wine & sweet-smelling gingerbread cookies—yum!

Ice Skating

One of the most unforgettable experiences can be enjoyed by ice skating in the Centre of Prague and Brno or even on the Vltava River in Prague when it freezes during the winter season. It doesn’t matter if you are professional at ice-skating or an amateur who has never ever tried this activity before, ice skating should be experienced by one and all. For ice-skating in a fairytale setting, try out the rink on the Fruit Market (Ovocný trh) in the Prague Old Town, when it comes to Brno if you want to skip the ice rings you can always skate at the Brno Water Reservoir where you can skate for several kilometers at a time.

Indulge in traditional Czech delicacies

A lot of good food and sweet treats that’s Christmas in the Czech Republic for you. If you spend a Christmas holiday in the Czech Republic, you have to indulge your taste buds with Christmas cookies and the traditional Christmas Eve dinner which is a little different from what we are normally used to - fish soup and fried carp with potato salad.

It would not be Christmas without the many different cookies baked through the Christmas season. The most popular and most frequently baked cookies are vanilla crescents and Linz cookies. The plaited Christmas bread is a special bread that also belongs on the Christmas table. The Czechs also bake bear paws, called after the shape of the mould in which they are baked.

Winter Activities:

You can never run out of things to do in Czech Republic during the winters. Right from sledge runs to snow parks to skiing Czech Republic has it all. You will discover something new here every year, ranging from stylish hotels, restaurants and cafes right on the slopes, right through to ski mountaineering trails. If you prefer sledging, you will certainly enjoy yourself on the Zvonková cesta from Černá hora to Janské Lázně.

The Czech mountains are an ideal place for winter holidays, whether on downhill skis, a snowboard or cross-country skis. A few years from now you will still smile when looking at your photographs of paragliding, tobogganing or skating on the longest track in the world, remembering how the Czech countryside literally offers mountains of winter fun.

Come and let yourself be charmed by the snow covered mountains, active winter sports, delish winter cuisine but most of all immerse yourself in the Czechmas spirit, you will wish it would last all year around.

Czech cities have been hosting increasing number of visitors from India, and the numbers are increasing with every passing year. While Prague and its attractions remain popular among travellers, an increased interest has been recorded in newer experiences such as Heritage Cities of Olomouc, Litomysl, Kutna Hora, and Kromeriz, which have old-world atmosphere and abundant in sites protected by UNESCO. Explore Joyful Cities of Karlovy Vary and Liberec that offer experiences that are ideal for families and couples. The Happening Cities that are dynamically developing and are young are Brno and Ostrava, and of course Prague, are the cities that never sleep.

Choose your motivation, and choose your city, in the Czech Republic!