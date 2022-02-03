Czech Back into Czech Republic

With the way the last year has been, we are all looking forward to better days where we can pack our bags and go back to planning vacations and exploring the world a little more.

But what inspires us to travel and explore a country? Is it the round the clock luxurious amenities or the breath-taking scenic beauty or the adrenaline adventure sports or the taste bud tickling food and traditions?

If staying home all this while has reignited your wanderlust, then you’ll love this selection of activities to do in the Czech Republic. Well no matter what your travel preference is the Czech Republic is going to have you spoilt for choice.

1. Have you ‘Czeched’ out Czech’s UNESCO Heritage sites

Did you know that there are less than a thousand heritage sites in the world and out of those 16 of them are in the Czech Republic? The historic town centres of Český Krumlov, Telč, Prague and Kutná Hora with St Barbara’s Cathedral, the Lednice–Valtice Cultural Landscape Area, the Column of the Holy Trinity in Olomouc, the Tugendhat Villa in Brno, Vysocina boasts three UNESCO Heritage Sites, the most of any Czech region: The historic centre of Telc, the Pilgrimage Church of Saint John of Nepomuk and the Jewish Quarter of Trebic and the list goes on.

Discovering and exploring these UNESCO World Heritage sites, are pretty much the creme dela creme of Czech history, design, and architecture. Czech Republic takes real pride in its UNESCO heritage sites.

2. Enjoy Pitcher Perfect Moments when in Czech.

Czech Republic is a haven for beer lovers. The Czech Republic is home to one of Europe’s oldest and proudest brewing traditions. Visit the Budweiser Budvar brewery (the original Budweiser), where Czech lager has been lovingly crafted for 125 years. The largest beer event in the Czech Republic is the Czech Beer Festival Prague usually held in the month of May. You will have the chance to taste more than 70 brands of Czech beer, always served in top quality glass pitchers where girls and boys in Czech national costumes will be waiting to greet you and immerse you in the traditons and culture of this charming country.

If you are still thirsty and want to try something different then head on over to our beer spas where you can soak and relax in the tub of beer with drinking beer from the tap. As we mentioned earlier Czech will leave you spoilt for choice.

3. Get Totally blissed out at the Spas.

Spa days are a necessity year-round, but they're especially fun when you are on vacation and feel the need to zen out and relax and what better way to do so than with a day — or two, or five — of self-care? Just west of the capital is the green and sedate spa town triad of Karlovy Vary, Mariánské Lázně and Františkovy Lázně, which comprises the West Bohemia Spa Triangle which is one of the few places that still retains the grandeur of the spa’s golden age. The spas make use of the mineral-rich spring water in the area that is said to possess medicinal properties.

So this year, make sure you take time to #CzechOutandTreatYourself to being pampered and create an experience for all your senses in a world of elegant spa houses, exquisite, blossom-filled gardens and high culture that Czech Republic has to offer.

4. Czech out our Czech Cuisines, it’s food for your soul!

Ever wondered what kind of cuisine you’d find in the Czech Republic? If you’re a foodie, a traveler … or both, then the Czech Republic is one place in the world to check out! The Czech Republic has some delicious local food for both vegetarians and non-vegetarians. Czech cuisine is comfort food, with a focus on delicious meats, rich sauces, root vegetables, potatoes and let’s not forget dumplings. But when traveling we tend to miss our home countries food and crave it eventually, don’t worry for all our Indian food lovers (not only) Prague in the Czech Republic is home to quite a few restaurants which serve Indian food.

It almost goes without saying that both lunch and dinner are accompanied by a beer!!!

5. Discover a little piece of heaven in the Bohemian Paradise area

A unique combination of outlandish rock formations, dense pine forests, lordly castles and chateaux, countless lofty viewing points, hiking and cycling trails through the heart of the idyllic sandstone rocks, trips in the footsteps of Albrecht von Wallenstein and the chateau at Hrubá Skála as well as the Gold Route from the Bohemian Paradise area to Trosky Castle – you’ll find it all, and more, in Bohemian Paradise. For centuries the Bohemian Paradise area has attracted painters, writers, artists, and dreamers of all kinds. Discover this unique combination of bizarre rock formations in Krkonose National Park to the East and deep pine forests, majestic castles and sublime villages of timber cottages in the South. Bohemian Switzerland National Park in North Bohemia is one of the most picturesque hiking regions in the world and offers a range of walks for all abilities