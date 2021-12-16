Check-In Hotspots: Most Instagrammable Locations in Macao

Do you love capturing travel moments through your lens? If so, you’ll be delighted to learn that Macao is an extremely photogenic destination.

Macao seems to have it all – glitzy hotels, cobblestone roads, architectural wonders, stunning UNESCO sites, and even ancient temples. With an array of Instagram-worthy spots, it’s hard to know where to start. In a city where the east meets the west let’s take a round-up of some of the most scenic places in Macao which can be the backdrop for your next holiday.

1. Senado Sqaure

Senado Square is one of the most iconic photo spots in Macao and its right in the heart of Macao. The square is surrounded by pastel colored neo-classical buildings, creating a consistent and harmonious Mediterranean yet vibrant atmosphere. Senado Square is the place where all the happening events and celebrations take place.

2. Ruins of St.Paul

A trip to Macao would not be complete without a visit to the iconic and world famous Ruins of St Paul. Today what you see is only the remains of the beautiful church which was built in the 16th century. Nowadays, the facade of the Ruins of St. Paul's functions symbolically as an altar to the city.

3. Travessa De Paixao

One of the most picturesque streets in Macao is the Travessa De Paixao which is just nearby to the Ruins of St. Paul. This little rainbow colour alley with its pastel colored buildings make the best background for your Instagram worthy images. It’s best to visit this lane in the morning to avoid the photo-bombers. Once you done with your pictures you can wander down Portuguese street where you can find some interesting cafes.

4. Rua De Felicidade

Chinese-style shop houses with red-shuttered doors and windows line the street is what makes Rua De Felicidade also known as happiness street one of the most scenic streets in Macao.

Did you know that blockbuster movies such as ‘Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom’ and “Now You See Me 2” where shot here. Imagine clicking pictures where these movies where filmed. Exciting isn’t it!

Rua De Felicidade has become a popular street food spot and is home to one of the oldest noodles shops in the city

5. A-Ma Temple

Even if you aren’t into religious temples, I highly suggest adding A-Ma Temple to your Insta-spots list of Macao. This is the oldest and for me the most beautiful temple in Maca0. A-Ma temple was built in the year 1488, which means it’s more than 500 years old!

There are tons of photo ops here – from the various viewpoints!

6. Macao Tower

If you are looking for terrific views of the Macao skyline then Macao Tower is the place to go. This tower stands 336 meters tall. Best part about this attraction is once you take in the breath taking skyline, you can also jump of this tower and my jump we mean bungee jump if that is too daring for some of your tastes, then you can also just take an exhilarating walk around it. Once you have finished tickling your adrenaline wishes then you can relax at the café atop the tower and relax.

7. Fisherman’s Wharf

Macao has a destination has a little bit taste of Roman in it. When it Macao, visit the cousin of the Roman Colosseum, that is the Fisherman’s Wharf. Walking around this massive and impressive structure will make you feel like you have entered into the set of a movie scene. Come and experience loads of restaurants and accommodation options, as well as cute shops and European themed architecture – all in one place!

8. Panda Pavilion

Whether you are an animal lover or no, once you visit this place trust me you will fall in love instantly with the adorable animals here. Kai Kai and Xin Xin are the world’s largest and definitely the cutest pandas. Who wouldn’t want to click a selfie with these plush and fluffy cuties?

For further details contact MGTO India