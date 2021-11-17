Best Way to Celebrate Festive Season at The Dreamy Czech Republic

In the Czech Republic, the weather and views are breathtaking at this time of the year. Chilly, foggy mornings and the autumnal weather lends a genuine melancholic atmosphere to many spots in this destination. As the Czech Republic is pleased to welcome fully vaccinated Indian travellers, head to the Czech to celebrate the festive season.

Průhonice Park: Romantic Walks

Located just a few kilometres from Prague, Průhonice Park offers natural scenery reminiscent of a fairy tale. It is one of the largest natural landscape parks in Central Europe covering an area of around 240 hectares. In autumn, when the sun slowly breaks through heavy fog, the park is an ideal place for both relaxation and romantic walks. In addition to being of historical significance, the park is home to domestic and exotic woody plants, numbering around 1,600 species.

South Moravia and open cellars: Wine lovers

South Moravia is the warmest and sunniest region of the Czech Republic. It is also the region of grape harvesting, done period in autumn. In November, wine-makers welcome visitors to their wine cellars and offer wine tasting. Few of the open cellars, you can visit are the dreamy hills of Pálava in Horní and Dolní Věstonice (on 20 November) or in Pavlov (on 27 November). Velké Pavlovice will have cellars open on St. Martin’s Day on 13 November, and Hustopeče on 6 and 7 November.

Kladruby: An equine paradise

Horse breeding has a long tradition in the Czech Republic. It is no wonder as the oldest Czech horse breed, the Kladruber, comes from this area. It is the home of the oldest stud farm in the world, inscribed on the UNESCO list. Kladruber horses are a unique Czech breed specifically developed for the ceremonial purposes of royal courts. To this day, the local white Kladruber horses still pull carriages at European royal court. Enjoy some of the old time atmosphere while touring the premises of the farm, the stables, chateau and the carriage house.

West Bohemian spa: Hot springs and healing

For centuries, West Bohemia has been well-known for its hot springs, spas and healing treatments, good for cleansing the body and soul. At spa towns such as Karlovy Vary, Mariánské Lázně, Jáchymov or Františkovy Lázně, you can enjoy mineral water and spa waters. In Karlovy Vary, a geyser of hot mineral water called Vřídlo (Hot spring), spouting water up to a height of 12 metres. In Mariánské Lázně you can see a beautiful cast-iron neo-Baroque colonnade built in the late 19th century. You can touch a sculpture of a small boy with a fish in Františkovy Lázně to bring you luck. In Jáchymov, where the world’s first radon spa was set up more than one hundred years ago, you can go for a stroll along an educational radon trail and try out the beneficial effects of this water.

Czech Mountains: Laid-Back holiday with family

Krkonoše Mountains, the most famous Czech mountain range is located on the border of the Czech Republic and Poland. Cable cars in Czech offer stunning views and easy access to several peaks without trekking and climbing hundreds of metres in elevation. It makes a perfect starting point of a number of ridge hikes too. You can comfortably reach the highest mountain of the Czech Republic, Mount Sněžka (1,063m), by cable car, which will take you from Obří důl in Pec pod Sněžkou to a halfway point on Růžová hora (1,354m), from where you can either continue your cable car ride to the top of Mount Sněžka or hike the final stretch on foot. From Špindlerův Mlýn, you can take a cable car to Pláně or to Medvědín, a comfortable way to reach the springs of the River Elbe.

Czech cities have been hosting increasing number of visitors from India, and the numbers are increasing with every passing year. While Prague and its attractions remain popular among travellers, an increased interest has been recorded in newer experiences such as Heritage Cities of Olomouc, Litomysl, Kutna Hora, and Kromeriz, which have old-world atmosphere and abundant in sites protected by UNESCO. Explore Joyful Cities of Karlovy Vary and Liberec that offer experiences that are ideal for families and couples. The Happening Cities that are dynamically developing and are young are Brno and Ostrava, and of course Prague, are the cities that never sleep.

Choose your motivation, and choose your city, in the Czech Republic!