Bengaluru Witnesses High Demand for Hotels & Resorts as Indians Look For Summer Break

Bengaluru: With schools on vacation and temperatures soaring, Indians are venturing out for a break as searches for hotels and resorts shot up 83% across India, with Goa witnessing a sharp rise in demand for hotels and resorts, reports the latest Just Dial Consumer Insights.

Data on Just Dial, India’s No.1 local search engine, suggests that demand for resorts in Tier-I cities rose by 37%, hotels by 21%, and guest houses by 40% during April ’22 (sequential month-on-month). The maximum demand in Tier-I cities was for resorts that saw a 52% rise in searches vis-à-vis the year-ending holiday season in 2021. Guesthouses rose by 87%, and that for hotels remained stable.

Commenting on the search trends, Mr Prasun Kumar, CMO, Just Dial, said: "We are extremely delighted to witness a significant rise in the demand for resorts, hotels, and guesthouses on the platform." This augurs well for the tourism industry, which has been reeling under the impact of COVID for the last two years. As more and more tourists venture out for a much-needed summer break, we are delighted to have enriched the platform with a wide range of hotels and resorts that would offer tourists a wide range of their needs for a vacation."

Among Tier-I cities, Mumbai topped the demand for hotels, resorts, and guest houses. Most of the demand in Mumbai was for resorts as India’s financial capital contributed to 56% of the demand that was generated from Tier-I cities, followed by Bengaluru and Hyderabad. Mumbai also saw maximum searches for beach resorts and water parks.

Besides Mumbai, Delhi and Chennai saw high demand for hotels and Delhi and Kolkata for guest houses. Searches for five-star hotels in Delhi stayed slightly ahead of Mumbai, while Chennai, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad were the top three cities where serviced apartments were in great demand.

In India's Tier-II cities, we also saw a significant rise in demand for resorts and guest houses, while that for hotels remained stable. Searches for resorts went up by 119% and those for guest houses by 105%.

Among Tier-II cities, Goa, India’s favourite party destination, saw the maximum demand for hotels, a 118% jump in April, followed by Coimbatore, Jaipur, Chandigarh, and Lucknow. Searches for five-star hotels remained high in Goa, Jaipur, Chandigarh, Varanasi, and Visakhapatnam.

Nagpur topped the demand for resorts among Tier-II cities, followed by Vadodara, Mangalore, a popular seaside city, and Indore. Goa also saw a 76% rise in demand for resorts, making it a sought-after destination during the summer as well. Tirupati saw the maximum demand for guest houses among Tier-II cities. The temple town contributed to almost 23% of the searches generated from the Tier-II cities and saw a 150% rise in demand in April ’22 compared to March ’22. Surat, Rajkot, Patna, and Lucknow made up the top five Tier-II cities that saw the maximum demand for guest houses.