Atlantis, The Palm Rings In 2022 With An Unforgettable Gala Dinner

Atlantis, The Palm welcomes the legendary and charismatic Robbie Williams for a surprise guest performance at the New Year’s Eve Gala Dinner, delighting guests with top hits and fan favorites on the biggest night of the year. Keeping in the tradition of bringing the best performers, spectacles and events to the city, the Guinness World Records attempt of breaking the world’s largest drinking glass pyramid will also be on display, showcasing a tower of 55,000 glasses.

With Robbie’s performance set to take place in the lead-up to the 2022 countdown, guests can sing along to chart-topping hits like ‘Rock DJ’ and ‘Let me Entertain You’, as well as favourites including ‘Feel’ and ‘Angels’. Only those attending the Gala Dinner can take advantage of seeing the spectacular live appearance from the iconic entertainer followed by one of Dubai’s largest and most stunning firework and pyrotechnic displays, as the skies above The Royal Beach are turned into a riot of colour.

Guests to the Gala Dinner can also witness the magnificent Guinness World Records™ attempt for the world’s largest drinking glass pyramid in partnership with Moët & Chandon. With an aim to beat the previous record of 50,116 glasses, the stunning pyramid will feature 55,000 flutes towering nearly 10 metres tall. In support of Atlantis, The Palm’s sustainability initiative, The Atlantis Atlas Project, all of the glasses are then set to be recycled and transformed into refillable glassware for the 795 room Atlantis The Royal, which is set to open late 2022.

Timothy Kelly, Executive Vice President and Managing Director, Atlantis Dubai, said, “We are incredibly excited to welcome Robbie Williams, a world-class talent, to Dubai for New Year’s Eve. 2021 has been challenging for us all, and we look forward to giving our guests one of the most memorable evenings of their lives as we start a new year.” Kelly added, “At Atlantis, we aim to ensure that every experience in resort for guests and visitors is both exceptional and unforgettable. Featuring an immense and remarkable drinking glass pyramid in our attempt to break another Guinness World Records title, I have no doubt that our Gala Dinner will be the most spectacular soiree to raise a toast to 2022.”

Pipped as Dubai’s most glamourous celebration and black-tie affair, guests will enter the event via the stunning Asateer Tent for a photo with the Moët & Chandon tower before taking a seat on a custom-built deck overlooking the Palm Island and twinkling Dubai skyline. Following canapés and a welcome drink, a 30-piece live band and cancan dancers kick off the entertainment line-up, playing throughout the night. As well as unlimited premium alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, guests can enjoy free-flowing Champagne all evening to accompany the lavish buffet featuring hundreds of dishes from lobster and caviar to a live sushi station, glittering ice sculptures and a choice of over 65 beautifully handcrafted desserts, cakes and petit fours.

As the only place in Dubai to ring in the New Year, the Gala Dinner is one of 15 locations resort-wide to celebrate. The legendary Ibizan night, Palmarama at WHITE Beach will see English DJ and Grammy-nominated production duo, Camelphat headline the event, whilst guests looking for something a little more relaxed can enjoy multiple dining options, including an underwater eight-course menu at Ossiano.

Never one to take a New Year’s Eve celebration lightly, Atlantis, The Palm rang in 2020 with a trailblazing performance by US rock band KISS. As Dubai’s first vertical concert format, the legendary rockers broke two Guinness World Records in the process. At neighbouring entertainment venue WHITE Beach, French-Malian pop singer Aya Nakamura bought the house down, welcoming in the New Year with a set of chart-topping hits.

With limited tickets now available, prices for the New Year’s Eve Gala Dinner start from AED 4,950 for adults and AED 2,950 for children. Rouge Circle Packages* start from AED 6,950 for adults and AED 2,950 for children, and Golden Circle Packages** start from AED 7,950 for adults, AED 4,950 for ages 14-20 and AED 2,950 for children***. Children aged 3 and below are complimentary. To book, visit the website atlantis.com/Dubai/whats-on/new-years-eve

Rogue Circle Package

Guests can upgrade to the Rouge Circle, which offers seating in a prime location near the stage.

Golden Circle Package

Guests can upgrade to the Golden Circle, which offers seating in a prime location in front of the stage, as well as a personalized caviar box, unlimited white truffle service, Cristal bubbly and premium beverages.

Children's package

Little ones attending the celebration are invited to a party of their own in the Asateer Tent. The ‘Under the Sea’ celebration will feature an enormous slide, bouncy castle, an outdoor cinema, games stalls, arts and crafts and much more.