IMAGE CHANGE OF MALDIVES AFTER PANDEMIC

Ranking as one of the best and most expensive beach holiday destinations in the world, the Maldives has undergone a huge change in its travel industry post the COVID-19 pandemic. Being one of the first travel destinations to re-open its borders from July 2020, the country has welcomed a total of more than 5,50,000 tourists from all over the world, a staggering contrast to its pre-pandemic statistics. Furthermore, this contrast has also been witnessed in the duration of the stay among tourists, which was relatively higher than the past. Even hotels and resorts are operating in almost complete strength in and around the country, making it a perfect holiday destination, even during the pandemic.

Some of the main reasons why Maldives has undergone an increase in tourists, is because of the plethora of offers, deals and other exciting inclusions that travel companies in India as well as the rest of the world are now offering. From over 50 percent discounts, and exciting packages with activities, sightseeing, meals and transfer inclusions, to state-of-the-art amenities, scenic over-the-water villas and more, travellers are enjoying a lot during their trip to the Maldives. So, what are you waiting for? Is your next holiday destination the Maldives?

1. Already open for travellers, ahead of many other countries around the globe

Known as one of the best beach holiday destinations in the entire world, Maldives is popular amongst nature lovers as well as adventure junkies alike. It boasts of pristine untouched beauty, serene white beaches and azure blue seas, along with delicious food. It has also gained a lot more popularity during the COVID-19 pandemic, as it was one of the very first few countries which opened their doors for domestic as well as international travel, despite the restrictions and safety protocols.

The country began welcoming tourists of all nationalities as early as July 15th, 2020 onwards, as long as they had a negative RT-PCR test report taken no more than 96 hours prior to their date of departure from their home.

Ever since the pandemic restrictions started getting a little lifted off, Maldives quickly became one of the most popular holiday destinations among travellers from all over the world, and witnessed a huge boon in its travel industry. Travellers, both partially immunised and fully vaccinated, can visit the Maldives, where the only exception is the country’s capital city of Male, which is said to be one of the major sources of COVID-19 cases here. All you need to do after reaching Maldives is to have proof of vaccination, a negative PCR report and the national contact tracing application downloaded in your phone.

2. Travellers can now enjoy and avail a lot more deals with their Maldives packages

While Maldives was considered to be amongst the most expensive tourist destinations in the world, post the COVID-19 pandemic, many travel companies have introduced new deals to this destination, thereby also contributing to its rise in popularity. In addition to great deals and discounts, travellers can now also avail easy booking, partial refunds, and other added benefits while planning a trip to the Maldives.

For instance, if you avail the maldives tour package, you can not only save up to 50 percent on booking costs, great discounts on luxury hotels and resorts, extra inclusions if you are visiting the country for your honeymoon, hotel transfers, delicious meals, as well as other things. Furthermore, the package deals by Thrillophilia to the Maldives start from as low as INR 75,000 per person for 3 nights and 4 days, and can go up to as high as INR 1,95,000 per person for 5 nights and 6 days. Many other companies, including Thrillophilia, have also introduced combined deals wherein travellers can not only enjoy a luxurious stay, but also indulge in water and adventure sports, sightseeing and more.

3. Travelling on a budget? Maldives has many accommodations to suit your budgetary preferences

In addition to being one of the first countries to re-open for international travel, Maldives has also experienced a great change in its accommodations and the rates for the same. As of now, over 95 percent of the hotels, resorts and private villas in the Maldives are operational for tourists from all over the world. While you can find numerous luxury and top-notch accommodations, there are many budget-friendly accommodations available for tourists as well.

The price range for budget friendly hotels and resorts in the Maldives may start from as low as MVR (Maldivian Rufiyaa) 1,500 or INR 1,500 per night, and can go up to MVR 1,500 to INR 7,000 or more depending upon the inclusions, location of the property and other factors. The costs also depend on the time and season of your vacation in the Maldives. Some of the top budget friendly places that you can stay in while visiting the Maldives includes

Coconut Tree Hulhuvilla Beach Resort

Fihalhohi Island Resort

Marble City Hotel

Reethi Beach Resort

Paradise Island Resort and Spa

Innahura Maldives Resort

The Barefoot Eco Hotel

Sun Island Resort and Spa

Malahini Kuda Bandos Resort

Equator Village Resort

Ellaidhoo Maldives by Cinnamon, and others

​4. Maldives has a lot of adventure to offer as well, besides leisure

Maldives is typically known for its serene beaches where you can relax and spend time in leisure. However, the south Asian country is a lot more than it coral islands, crystal clear waters and secluded lagoons. This beach destination has a lot in store for those who wish to experience the thrill and excitement of water sports and adventure activities. Don’t be surprised if you find a lot more to do in the lazy, laidback ambience of the country.

Home to a wide array of water bodies, the Maldives is surrounded by the warm Indian Ocean and other lakes, which make it one of the best diving destinations in the world. In addition to deep sea diving, Maldives is also great for scuba diving, during which travellers can often enjoy scintillating views of the coral reefs, underwater creatures and a lot more.

Additionally, this country is also great to enjoy dolphin sighting trips, banana boat rides, fly boating, wakeboarding and other sailing activities. It is here where travellers cam also enjoy other water activities like paragliding, boating, surfing, snorkelling, catamaran sailing, trekking, hiking, camping, rock climbing, nature walks and jungle safaris, among other things.