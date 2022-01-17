7 Adventurous & Fun Date Ideas in Washington, DC

The nation’s capital is quite the place for an adventurous date or fun romantic getaway. From its national parks and outdoor adventures to exciting culinary journeys and more, Washington, DC has everything that a couple could want on an excursion. Read on for date suggestions that go beyond the standard fare and add a unique element to your outing.

Dance to your heart’s content at Echostage.

Some of the hippest musical acts around come to Echostage, an immense dancehall that is widely considered one of the best clubs in the country. The venue plays host to rap, hip-hop, dance, electronica and other genres, with nearly every performance featuring an energetic crowd, plenty of grooves and lots of moving and shaking.

Unlock natural beauty at the National Arboretum.

jraefoto - Couple walking along with the National Capitol Columns in a snowstorm at the National Arboretum - Date ideas in Washington, DC

Watch your love grow like a tree no matter the season with a trip to the National Arboretum, a 446-acre living museum brimming with gardens and cherry blossom trees. The arboretum is also home to the original columns of the U.S. Capitol building, featured in their own dedicated space and instantly Instagrammable.

Admire the scenery of the Tidal Basin and the Jefferson Memorial.

Zackowicz - Couple alone at Jefferson Memorial on the National Mall - Romantic things to do in Washington, DC

One of the most romantic spots in DC, the Tidal Basin offers a serene setting unlike any other in the city. Across the water, you can view the beautiful Jefferson Memorial in all its glory, then take a stroll into the famous domed structure. The entire scene is even more romantic once the sun goes down.

Turn dinner into an adventure.

kidcass - Open fire in the kitchen at Maydan - The best restaurants in Washington, DC

DC is a hub for international cuisine, meaning your romantic dinner can turn into a globe-trotting excursion. Rose Previte’s Maydan, named one of 2018’s best new restaurants in America by Bon Appétit, fires off flavours from the Middle East and North Africa. A Georgian feast awaits at Supra in Shaw, where the khachapuri (housemade bread filled with cheese) cannot be missed. Ambar in Capitol Hill brings Balkan cuisine to the heart of DC, offering mezze, spreads, flatbreads, meat and poultry, and much more.

Walk among the animals at the Smithsonian National Zoo.

Smithsonian National Zoo Giant Panda - Washington, DC

Lions, tigers, giraffes, and the beloved giant pandas are just some of the 2,000 animals that call the 163-acre Smithsonian National Zoo home. The zoo’s habitats feature animals from 400 different species, certainly enough to fill an afternoon with your sweetie.

Make some time to throw some axes at Bad Axe Throwing.

Talk about a unique date. Bad Axe Throwing allows you to book in advance or simply walk in to do some good old-fashioned axe throwing. Don’t worry; safety is their number one priority, quickly followed by fun. You'll have a coach to guide you through your axe-throwing experience, during which you’ll launch at a target to see who has the finest skills.

Get in touch with nature at Rock Creek Park.

Couple at Rock Creek Park in Washington, DC - Romantic outdoor activities and things to do

Even during the winter, Rock Creek Park serves as a scenic retreat from the city. Put on your winter coat and stroll through the 2,100-acre park, which includes historical attractions like Peirce Mill, as well as a nature centre (step in for warmth, if you need to), picnic areas, and playing fields. Inside the nature centre, there’s also a planetarium, so you and your sweetie can stargaze.