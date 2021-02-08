Zombie Reddy Third Day Box Office Collection, Teja Sajja's Film Passes The Weekend On A Phenomenal Note

Actor Teja Sajja's latest release 'Zombie Reddy' is faring well at the box office. It is worth mentioning here that the film is ruling the box office ever since it opened in theatres. A few of the celebrities are going gaga over Teja Sajja's performance in the film. After a fantastic opening, Teja and Anandhi's Zombie has been unstoppable at the box office.

If sources are to be believed, the film seems to have made mind-blowing on its third day at the box office. Yes, what you read is right. The film has managed to earn Rs One crore on its third day at the ticket window. The film is likely to enter profit zone by end of this week. In the meantime, take a look at the tweets about Zombie Reddy collections of different areas.

#ZombieReddy had extraordinary Sunday, Day3 >> Day1

Day3 Share will be around 1.5Cr

Total 3days Share close to 3.5Cr

Good hold — Narsimha Rtf (@narsimhaRtf123) February 8, 2021

#ZombieReddy Had A Strong Day 3 at Box Office 💥🔥 — Box Office Reports (@BoxOfcReports) February 8, 2021

The film is directed by Prashanth Varma and by Raj Sekhar Varma under his production banner Apple Trees Studios.

