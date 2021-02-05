Zombie Reddy Review, Rating

Movie Zombie Reddy

Star Cast Teja Sajja, Anandhi, Daksha Nagarkar

Director Prasanth Varma

Producer Raj Sekhar Varma

Music Mark K. Robin

Run Time 2h 10min

Release 5 February 2021

Plot: The prime minister of India Narendra Modi announces a nationwide lockdown in order to control the spread of COVID-19. Narendra Modi also urges the medical team to develop a vaccine. Teja Sajja and his team will start working on trails for development of COVID-19 vaccine. Suddenly, Teja Sajja gets a wedding invitation from his friend RJ Hemanth. Teja Sajjar and his friends will head to Kurnool to attend the wedding by pausing the clinical trials of the vaccine. Covid-19 vaccination drive goes horribly wrong and those who are vaccinated start turning into zombies. The rest of the story how Teja Sajja and his friends will try to resolve the unprecedented problem.

Plus Points

Interval Scene

Background Music

Performance of the lead cast

A few comedy scenes by Get Up Sreenu

Minus Points

Poor narration

Climax

Verdict: The movie is chaotic

Rating: 2*5