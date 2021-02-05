Zombie Reddy Review, Rating
Movie Zombie Reddy
Star Cast Teja Sajja, Anandhi, Daksha Nagarkar
Director Prasanth Varma
Producer Raj Sekhar Varma
Music Mark K. Robin
Run Time 2h 10min
Release 5 February 2021
Plot: The prime minister of India Narendra Modi announces a nationwide lockdown in order to control the spread of COVID-19. Narendra Modi also urges the medical team to develop a vaccine. Teja Sajja and his team will start working on trails for development of COVID-19 vaccine. Suddenly, Teja Sajja gets a wedding invitation from his friend RJ Hemanth. Teja Sajjar and his friends will head to Kurnool to attend the wedding by pausing the clinical trials of the vaccine. Covid-19 vaccination drive goes horribly wrong and those who are vaccinated start turning into zombies. The rest of the story how Teja Sajja and his friends will try to resolve the unprecedented problem.
Plus Points
Interval Scene
Background Music
Performance of the lead cast
A few comedy scenes by Get Up Sreenu
Minus Points
Poor narration
Climax
Verdict: The movie is chaotic
Rating: 2*5