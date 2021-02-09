Zombie Reddy OTT Release Date Confirmed: Deets Inside

Actor Teja Sajja could be in happy space as his latest releases Zombie Reddy is doing fantastic business at the box office. For any film to create a mark at the box office, all it need is a positive word of mouth. Zombie Reddy earned glowing reviews from fans and audience alike. The positive word of mouth is helping the film to enter into profit zone, shortly. Zombie Reddy is the third blockbuster hit of this year after Ravi Teja's KRACK and Pradeep's 30 Rojullo Preminchadam Ela.

Latest news we hear is the makers of Zombie Reddy are all set to sell the digital rights to Aha. Currently, they are holding the talks and the makers are yet to confirm whether they have a strike a deal with Aha owner Allu Aravind or not. If everything goes well, then, Zombie Reddy is likely to stream on Aha from February 26, 2021. Still, it's unclear an official confirmation regarding this news is awaited at the moment.

The film is directed by Prashanth Varma and by Raj Sekhar Varma under his production banner Apple Trees Studios.

