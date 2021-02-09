Zombie Reddy Four Days Box Office Collection, Teja Sajja's Film Is Ruling The Box Office.

Director Prashanth Varma's Zombie Reddy features Teja Sajja and Anandhi in lead roles. The film was opened in theatres on February 5. No has believed that Zombie Reddy would do fantastic business at the box office. Surprisingly, the film has kept cash registers ringing at the box office ever since it opened in theatres.

Actor Teja Sajja and film team are happy that the audience have appreciated their film and work. Audience are gushing about the film. If you take a look, there are no popular stars in the film but Zombie Reddy is ruling the box office as it is content-driven film. Audience will encourage films no matter what as long as it entertains them.

Talking about the latest collections, the film is going steady at the box office and it has managed to collect Rs 1.20 cr on its fourth day at the box office. We shall update area-wise collections shortly.

If reports are to be believed, The makers of Zombie Reddy are holding talks to sell digital rights to Aha. If everything goes as planned then Zombie Reddy will premiers on Aha from March 5, 2021. However, an official confirmation regarding this news is awaited.

