Zombie Reddy Five Days Area-Wise Collections, Dominates Telangana Box Office

It's very difficult for any actor to get a name and fame with a single movie. Luckily, Teja Sajja became an overnight celebrity with his latest outing 'Zombie Reddy' as the audience are gushing about the film on social media. Few of his actor friends and industry colleagues are congratulating for his notch-performance in the film.

The film has been unstoppable at the box office. Currently, the film unit is touring to different places to thank the audience for supporting and encouraging the film. The makers are promoting the film extensively to reach for a wider audience. So far, the film has earned Rs 7.44 cr at the box office. The film is all set to enter into profit zone from today. The film has already declared the biggest hit in Teja's career.

Speaking about collections, the film has managed to earn Rs 0.85 on its fifth day at the box office. Exact figures are yet to be known. We shall update the area-wise collection, shortly.

#ZombieReddy AP TG Day Wise Collections 👉Day1 - 1.02Cr

👉Day2 - 91L

👉Day3 - 1.60Cr

👉Day4 - 83L* Total:- 4.36CR(7.45Cr Gross) — Trending Now Telugu 👈 (TNT)💥👈 (@TRENDINGNOWTel1) February 9, 2021