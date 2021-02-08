Zombie Reddy First Weekend Collections: Check Areawise 3 Day Collections

Actor Teja Sajja and Anandhi's latest outing 'Zombie Reddy' is doing exceptionally well at the box office. The film which was released in theatres in last week is making waves at the worldwide box office. Within three days of its released, Zombie Reddy has earned Rs 7.25 cr collections. The film is doing rock steady business and has passed the crucial weekdays with flying colours.

One person who has earned countless accolades from several quarters in none other than Teja Sajja for his stellar performance in the film. The film is on its way to become a blockbuster hit at the box office. Zombie Reddy has earned Rs 1.60 cr on its third day at the box office. So far, the total collections of the movie add up to Rs 7.25 cr.

Check out the area-wise collections of Zombie Reddy:

Nizam: 56L

Ceeded: 29L

UA: 17L

East: 10L

West: 9L

Guntur: 16L

Krishna: 14.4L

Nellore: 9L

AP-TG Total:- 1.60CR (2.86Cr Gross)

The film is directed by Prashanth Varma and by Raj Sekhar Varma under his production banner Apple Trees Studios.

