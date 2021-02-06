Zombie Reddy First Day Box Office Collections

Young actor Teja Sajjar of Oh Baby fame made a debut as main lead with the movie Zombie Reddy. The film passed out with flying colours at the box office. The movie also earned positive reviews from all quarters, all credit goes to its quirky them and performances by the actors. The film features Anandhi, Harsha Vardhan, Daksha Nagarkar, Raghu Babu, Hari Teja, Getup Srinu, Prushvi Raj, Raghu Karumanchi, Kireeti Damaraju and Annapoorna, among others.

Probably, Zombie Reddy might be giving stiff competition to Pradeep's 30 Rojullo Preminchadam Ela. Both the film will earn decent numbers by end of its theatrical run as both the movies received glowing reviews from audience and fans alike. Talking about the collection of Zombie Reddy, the film has managed to collect approximately around Rs One Crore on opening day at the box office. Exact figures are yet to be known. We shall soon update the area-wise collection, shortly.

The film is directed by Prashanth Varma and by Raj Sekhar Varma under his production banner Apple Trees Studios.