Zombie Reddy Director Prashanth Varma Gearing Up For Digital Debut: Deets Inside

Young Telugu Filmmaker Prashanth Varma is a powerhouse of talent. He thinks differently and offers something innovative to the Telugu audience. He has done that in all his three films so far and he is busy with more such projects even in this Corona break.

"I am occupied with different things these days. I am making my OTT debut with a web series for Disney + Hotstar. I am giving the script, but another director is doing it. The shooting is 90% complete. There are two more web series in Telugu and Hindi. I am doing my next film in a different genre. I Will be making it with whichever star is available. I shall announce it in a couple of weeks and it will go on floors after the pandemic," Prashanth said.

The young filmmaker's future lineup is also very interesting. "Awe! sequel was supposed to happen before Zombie Reddy. A Bollywood star was supposed to star in it which was planned as a Pan-India film but it did not take off due to the issue of dates. I am right now working on the Zombie Reddy sequel script. There is a project with Samantha which is also troubled by dates issue," he revealed.

I am a Badminton player and always admired Pullela Gopichand. I even worked on the script of his Biopic. But then had to drop it after Sudheer Babu announced that he was doing it. I have a script that is a socio-fantasy subject with a mythological backdrop which I have been working on for ten years. It is not an easy subject to handle. In fact, I am gaining experience with every film of mine, the young filmmaker animatedly revealed.