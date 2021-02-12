Zombie Reddy Day 7 Collections: Teja's Film Continues its Dream Run

Actor Teja Sajja's Zombie Reddy is unstoppable at the box office. The film has set the cash registers ringing at the box office ever since the film opened in theatres. According to sources, Zombie Reddy has been pulled out from the theatres due to new releases of Vaishnav Tej's Uppena. Both the films earned positive reviews from the audience.

Looks like Uppena might take a toll on Zombie Reddy collections in further days. It remains to be seen the final collections of both the movies so that we can decide which film is the biggest hit of this month. Teja Sajja and Vaishnav have made decent fan following with their debut movies.

Back to Zombie Reddy collections, the film has managed to earn Rs 38 lakhs on its seventh day at the box office. We shall update area-wise collections of the movie, shortly.

The buzz on social media suggests that Zombie Reddy digital rights seem to be acquired by Aha. The film is expected to stream on Aha from 26th of this month. Still, it's unclear an official confirmation regarding this news is awaited at the moment. On the career front, Teja Sajja is reading a lot of scripts and he is yet to announce with whom he's going to work for another project.