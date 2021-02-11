Zombie Reddy Day 6 Collections: Teja Sajja's Film Roars At Box Office

Actor Teja Sajja could be in a great phase of his career. Teja's latest releases Zombie Reddy has set cash registers ringing at the box office ever since it opened in theatres. The film received positive reviews from fans and audience alike. During the time of Zombie Reddy release, a section of the audience were talking on social media, will anyone watch this movie. Surprisingly, the film opened to positive reviews and the makers of the movie are earning double profits at the box office. The film was made on a budget of Rs 4 cr. Post the release, the film went on to earn Rs 10 cr so far at the box office.

Talking about the latest collections, the film made a business of Rs One crore on its sixth day at the box office. The total gross of the film is Rs 10.33 cr while the share of Zombie Reddy seems to be 5.98 cr. No doubt, the film is roaring at the box office. Looks like the film may face stiff competition from tomorrow onwards as new releases are lined up for this week. It remains to be seen whether Zombie Reddy will be managed to beat to other Telugu new release of this week.