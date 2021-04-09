Zombie Reddy Creates New Record, Gets Highest TRP On TV

Teja Sajja made his debut as hero with Zombie Reddy that was directed by Prashanth Varma. The film emerged as a winner at the ticket window and now it has became a hit on television as well.

Zombie Reddy world television premiere was telecast on Star Maa on March 28, 2021. The latest we hear is that the movie has registered 9.7 TRP. Given the fact that the film's entertainment value is high, Zombie Reddy has managed to woo small screen audiences.

Anandhi played the leading lady, while Daksha Nagarkar appeared in an important role. Raj Sekhar Varma produced the film on Apple Trees Studios banner.