ZeeStudios to Release Thala Ajith's Valimai in AP and Telangana

Valimai is one of the most awaited movies in the South Indian film industry. The movie is going to hit the theatres on February 24. Expectations are very high on the grand celluloid and fans are pretty much excited about the film. Valimai is said to be high on action and Ajith will be seen in a completely different avatar. Directed by H. Vinoth and bankrolled by Boney Kapoor. Valimai also features Huma Qureshi as the leading lady and Kartikeya Gummakonda, will play a key role in the film.

Now, the news is that Zee Studios has announced their association with IVY Productions9 for the release of Valimai in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. Here is the tweet made by Zee Studios.