ZEE5 To Stream The Web Series From November 19

Hyderabad: ZEE5 is the one platform that brings out a variety of entertainment formats: web series, direct-to-digital releases, original movies, digital releases. It has been dishing out content for the entertainment of worldwide viewership in various languages: from Hindi to Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Bengali to Gujarati. From last year's 'Amrutha Ramam', '47 Days' and 'Meka Suri' to this year's 'Battala Ramaswamy Biopic, 'NET' and the most recent 'Alanti Sitralu', ZEE5 has given us a number of direct-to-digital releases. ZEE5 has also brought out the critically-acclaimed 'Heads And Tales'. The latest offering from it is 'Oka Chinna Family Story', a web series.

Starring Sangeeth Shoban and Simran Sharma in lead roles, the web series has senior Naresh, Tulasi and 'Get-Up' Srinu in other roles. Produced by Mega Daughter Niharika Konidela, it is directed by Mahesh Uppala. A family entertainer, the trailer for the series has been released by Akkineni Nagarjuna.

Speaking on the occasion, Nagarjuna said, "We are all a big family. We belong to the cinema family. But, Mahesh's is a small family (referring to the title of the series). We have to see what the small family story is all about. The twist is nice. Will Mahesh take the burden of running the family? We have to wait till November 19 for the ZEE5 exclusive. I wish Niharika, Mahesh Uppala and the team all the best. I am waiting to watch this family story after watching the trailer."

Producer Niharika Konidela said, "I thank Nagarjuna garu for releasing the trailer. He accepted our invitation as soon as we asked for it. Coming to 'Oka Chinna Family Story', it is a family entertainer. The series is a comedy-drama that will have everyone from children to old people in splits. Sangeeth Shoban, Simran Sharma, Naresh garu, Tulasi garu have nailed it. The series has got five episodes. We will release it on November 19. I am happy that it is coming out on ZEE5."

The series is high on entertainment and has also got a love story. ZEE5 has said that, besides the hero and heroine, the characters played by Naresh, Tulasi and the old woman will stand out. The response to the character posters has been great.

Director Mahesh Uppala said, "On the occasion of Naga Babu garu's birthday, the title and First Look were revealed. Nani garu unveiled the teaser. Today, Nagarjuna garu has released the trailer. We thank the star heroes on this occasion. The response for the first look, teaser, and trailer has been great. The web series will definitely engage the viewers. It has the backdrop of a middle-class family." Mahesh Uppala has penned the story and dialogues in collaboration with Manasa Sharma.