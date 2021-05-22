Zee5 Buys RRR Digital Rights For Whopping Amount?

Rajamouli's RRR has always been the talk of the town ever since the director announced his next big budget movie. Now, we hear that the producers who hold the satellite, digital rights of the movie in all the languages – Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi are said to have struck gold.

According to reports, RRR producers have sold the post-release satellite and digital rights (all languages) to Zee Group for a whopping Rs 325 crore, making it the world's largest post-release deal ever. Apart from this, it is also said the producer has bagged the Hindi theatrical rights of RRR, which was valued at Rs 140 crore.

RRR is a period action drama directed by S. S. Rajamouli. The film is produced by D. V. V. Danayya of DVV Entertainments. It stars N. T. Rama Rao Jr., Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, and Olivia Morris while Samuthirakani, Ray Stevenson, and Alison Doody play supporting roles. It is a fictional story about two India's freedom fighters from AP and Telangana, Alluri Sitarama Raju (Charan) and Komaram Bheem (Rama Rao) who fought against the British Raj and Nizam of Hyderabad respectively.

Earlier, the film was scheduled to release on 8 January 2021 but due to the COVID pandemic in the country, the makers postponed it to 13 October 2021.