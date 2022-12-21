Zee Telugu presents Funtastic Awards 2022 on Dec 25 at 6PM

Zee Telugu, the top-rated GEC channel across AP and Telangana, has been the perfect destination for all TV enthusiasts throughout 2022. Even while the year nears its end, Zee Telugu isn’t done with its share of surprises! The channel is all set to enthrall its viewers this Christmas by presenting a first-of-its-kind Funtastic Awards on 25th December, Sunday, at 6 pm.

A quirky and entertaining award show, Zee Telugu’s Funtastic Awards will witness the biggest TV celebrities battling it out to take home some extremely exciting yet funny awards. With awards being presented in the most hilarious way, you will surely laugh out loud along with your family while watching the show.

What’s even more interesting is the fact that the Funtastic Awards will be hosted by the fun-filled and energetic anchors - Ravi and Siri, who will be seen entertaining the audience and making them giggle with their witty comments and jokes as well as their performance to the Boss Party song. But that’s not it! Popular Zee Telugu jodis will also win everyone’s hearts with some mesmerising performances during the show and Manas and Vishnu Priya will rock the stage to viral song Zari Zari.

Munna - Harshala, Gokul - Deepthi, Sisir - Nisarga, Pavan - Padmini, and Yashvanth – Anjana’s romantic acts will also tug at your heart string. However, it is the epic performance by the top Zee Telugu female leads - Ashika, Nisargha, Soundarya, Pooja, Chaitra, and Susmitha – which will turn up the heat. The sizzling act on massy songs will surely get your hearts racing! The entertaining evening, however, doesn’t end there…

Viewers will also get to enjoy a medley of enchanting songs by Sai Kiran and Preethi Sharma, as well as a special skit by all the serial actors, and a tribute to Superstar Krishna’s best songs by Akul Balaji. For the finale, all the artistes will also celebrate Christmas and New Year with a cake cutting and end the fun-filled night with a bang!

Gear up for the most entertaining night of the year as Zee Telugu telecasts the Funtastic Awards on 25th December at 6 pm