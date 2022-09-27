Zaid Khan's Banaras Trailer Out!

Karnataka’s senior politician Zameer Ahmed’s son Zaid Khan’s debut film Banaras is a Pan India project being directed by Jayathirtha of Bell Bottom fame and produced by Tilakraj Ballal under the banner of NK Productions. The film features Sonal Monteiro essaying Zaid Khan’s love interest.

The makers have released theatrical trailer of the movie in a grand event in Bangalore in presence of the entire team. The first 20 seconds or so is a visual beauty with the regular rituals in the holy place Banaras (Varanasi). Then, Zaid makes stylish entry and he introduces himself as an astronaut, time traveller and has come from the future. He proposes his love to Sonal saying he’s her future husband. The girl also falls in his love. Then revealed the actual twist in the tale. Sonal’s life is in danger and he decides travel in time to save her.

The storyline sounds captivating, so is the screen presentation. Zaid Khan looked stylish in the role, wherein Sonal Monteiro is also impressive. B. Ajaneesh Loknath has scored music for the film that has cinematography by Advaitha Gurumurthy. KM Prakash is the editor.

Heavy on content and culture, Banaras will have grand Pan India release in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Hindi and Malayalam languages worldwide on November 4th.