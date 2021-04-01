Yuvarathnaa Twitter Review: Puneeth Rajkumar Movie Public Talk, Audience Reaction

Kannada Power Star Puneeth Rajkumar's most anticipated movie Yuvarathnaa starring Sayyesha, Prakash Raj, Sonu Gowda and Dolly Dhananjay among others is releasing in theatres worldwide today. After extensive promotions for the movie, the makers have released Yuvarathnaa in theatres amid huge hype created by the songs, teaser and trailer of the movie before its release. There is a lot of expectations over this movie from the audience, who had been waiting with bated breath to watch Puneeth aka Appu on the big screen.

Yuvarathnaa is helmed by Santosh Anandrram and bankrolled under Hombale films banner which is a huge production house and producing some of the biggest pan India movies like KGF starring Yash and Salaar starring Prabhas. Now, the makers spent a bomb on this movie too by holding a promotional tour with Puneeth visiting several districts across the state including Gulbarga, Bellary, Hubballi, Tumakuru, Mysore etc. The actor along with Prakash Raj also recently visited Hyderabad to promote Yuvarathnaa as the film is releasing in Telugu too.

So, does Puneeth Rajkumar's Yuvarathnaa live up to the hype and expectations around it?

Movie buffs and fans who watched the early premiere shows have shared their views on social media. Have a look...