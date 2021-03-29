Yuvarathnaa Promotions Hyderabad: Puneeth Rajkumar Praises Jr NTR, Allu Arjun and Charan

Kannada actor Puneeth Rajkumar is one of the highest-paid stars in Sandalwood. He has a sea of fans in different parts of the country. After a long time, Puneeth is coming on the big screen to enthral his fans with the movie 'Yuvarathnaa'.

The Sandalwood Power Star is leaving no stone unturned to promote his movie Yuvarathnaa. Puneeth has been travelling around the country to promote his upcoming film Yuvarathnaa with an intention to reach a larger audience. Yuvarathnaa will also be released in Telugu.



Last week, Puneeth was busy with back to back interviews to the media. In one of his interviews, Puneeth heaped praised on mana beloved Telugu actors Jr NTR, Allu Arjun and Ram Charan. Do you know what he said about our stars? Here you go...

Puneeth said, "Jr NTR is like my family member and he is like a big brother to me." Puneeth further added that he has to learn a lot from Jr NTR and Ram Charan as they are extraordinary stars in Tollywood. He thanked Allu Arjun for supporting him in everything.

We are sure this feels like music to the ears of Tollywood fans. Imagine a huge star from another industry raving about our stars!

Back to Puneeth's Yuvarathnaa, the film is all set to arrive in theatres this Thursday which is on April 1, 2021. The film is written and directed by Santhosh Ananddram. It is Produced by Vijay Kiragandur under the banner Hombale Films. Watch this space for more updates.