Yuvarathnaa Overtakes Darshan's Roberrt And Dhruva Sarja's Pogaru: Deets Inside

Looks like 2021 turned out to be a great for Sandalwood as all films whichwere released in the past three months termed out to be blockbuster hits at the box office. Dhruva Sarja's Pogaru and Darshan's Roberrt were released in February and March and viewers have declared them as blockbuster hits. What's else any actor needs if there hard work gets appreciated by fans and audience. On April 1st, Puneeth Rajkumar's starrer Yuvarathnaa was released in theatres. The film has managed to gather positive response from critics, fans and general audience. As of now, Yuvarathnaa is running successfully in theatres as Darshan's Roberrt has been pulled out from theatres to give enough screen for the latest release of Yuvarathnaa.

It wouldn't be crime, if we said that Puneeth's Yuvarathnaa has managed to surpass Darshan's Roberrt and Dhruva Sarja's Pogaru in terms of IMDB rating. Yes, what you read is right. It's a known fact that IMDb gives a rating to all the movies and most of the audience check their ratings before they book tickets to watch the film. IMDb had rated Darshan's Roberrt 7.0 whereas Dhurva's Pogaru got rated 6.0, the latest release Yuvarathnaa has rated 8.6 which is the highest comparing to both films which were released this year. In this context, Puneeth's Yuvarathnaa has managed to beat Roberrt and Pogaru. It is celebration time for Puneeth fans as the film achieved a new milestone within two days of its release.

Yuvarathnaa is directed by Santosh Anandrram and produced under the Homable films banner by Vijay Kiragandur. The film features Sayyesha, Sonu Gowda, Dhananjay and Prakash Raj among others who are seen in prominent roles.