Yuvarathnaa Gets Huge Opening in AP, Telangana: Puneeth Rajkumar on A Roll

Kannada Power Star Puneeth Rajkumar is basking in the success of his recent outing Yuvarathnaa. The film has earned positive reviews from fans and critics alike. It wouldn't be wrong if we said that the buzz around Yuvarathnaa won't die down anytime soon considering the positive word of mouth the movie has opened to. If you recall, last week, Puneeth Rajkumar was in Hyderabad to promote the film as Yuvarathnaa has been dubbed into Telugu too.

Now, guess what? The Telugu version of Yuvarathnaa too has got a good opening in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. The film has even earned decent ratings in Telugu. According to trade reports, Yuvarathnaa Telugu has managed to earn nearly a crore on its opening day at the AP-TS box office. Exact figures of Telugu Yuvarathnaa box office collection are yet to be known.

Meanwhile, rumors are doing the rounds that the makers of Yuvarathnaa are planning to hold a success meet to thank fans and audience for supporting the film in COVID-19 times. Puneeth is seen essaying the role of a student in the film. The movie, which touches upon the commercialisation of education, features Puneeth in a very powerful role. His punch diaologues are hard hitting. Perhaps this is what made the movie a hit.

Yuvarathnaa is directed by Santosh Anandrram and presented by KGF makers Hombale Films.