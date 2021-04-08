Yuvarathnaa Day 7 Collections: Puneeth Rajkumar's Film Beats All Telugu Films

Kannada Power Star Puneeth Rajkumar's much talked about film Yuvarathnaa , which released in theatres on April 1, continues to roar at the box office. We have already told you that the film has earned glowing reviews from critics and fans. The film is unstoppable at the box office.

Puneeth is riding high on the success of Yuvarathnaa and the film has become another big profitable venture in the first quarter of 2021. The film opened with a bang at the box office. We need not tell you that Yuvarathnaa is doing fantastic business at the overseas box office too. The film is setting new benchmarks for other Sandalwood movies with each passing day at the worldwide box office. The buzz on social media suggests that Puneeth Rajkumar's Yuvarathnaa is heading towards touching the Rs 60 cr plus mark, which is expected to happen by next week. If reports doing the rounds are are anything to go by, Puneeth Rajkumar's Yuvarathnaa has surpassed collections of all Telugu films in Vijayawada.

The film has earned Rs 9,930 while Nagarjuna's Wild Dog raked in 9,665 annd Karthi's Sulthan's 9,732. Check out this tweet on collections of all the films released last week in Vijayawada:

Talking about the latest collections, Yuvarathnaa is estimated to have earned Rs 0.6 cr on its seventh day at the box office. The total movie gross collections is said to be more than 60 cr plus. Exact figures are yet to be known. We shall update area-wise collections of Yuvarathnaa, shortly.

Yuvarathnaa is directed by Santosh Anandrram and produced under the Homable films banner by Vijay Kiragandur. Apart from Puneeth Rajkumar, the film also features Sayyesha, Sonu Gowda, Dhananjay and Prakash Raj among others who are seen in prominent roles. Watch this space for more updates.