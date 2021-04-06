Yuvarathnaa Day 5 Kannada Collections: Puneeth Rajkumar Film Continues To Create Rampage at Box Office

Director Santhosh Ananddram’s Yuvarathnaa is going great guns ever since its release. Audiences, critics and celebrities are raving about the film. Puneeth has received a thumping response from all quarters and he is over the moon after the overwhelming response from the audience. Following the positive talk, Yuvarathnaa has emerged as one of the blockbuster hits of this month after the recently released Darshan’s Roberrt. Looking at the current scenario, Yuvarathnaa is going great guns at the box office.

Talking about the latest collections, Yuvarathnaa has collected Rs 2.05 cr on its fifth day at Karnataka box office. On the other hand, Puneeth’s Yuvarathnaa has grossed $31k on foreign shores. The total movie collections of Yuvarathnaa sums upto Rs 51 cr plus. Exact figures are yet to be known. We shall update area-wise collections, shortly.

Yuvarathnaa is directed by Santosh Anandrram and produced under the Homable films banner by Vijay Kiragandur. The film features Sayyesha, Sonu Gowda, Dhananjay and Prakash Raj among others who are seen in prominent roles.