YouTuber Shanmukh Jaswanth's Career In Jeopardy After Drunk Driving Case?

YouTuber Shanmukh Jaswanth has been taken into custody by the police on Saturday for drunk driving. His blood alcohol level was 170mg/100 ml. He had hit three parked cars and two bikes at Jubilee Hills, Road No. 10 on Saturday. According to the reports, Shanmukh was in an inebriated state and hit the vehicles as he lost the control over his car.

Now the topic of Shanmukh Jaswanth's career to be in danger is doing all the rounds in the social media. The budding actor is slowly trying to build his career in acting. He made many web series and recently released 'Software Developer' turned out as a superhit and he has received many accolades from all the corners. After 'Software Developer', he was acting in another webseries, titled, 'Surya'. Till now, two episodes of Surya have been released and the second episode which hit the YouTube two days ago is trending on number 2 position.

The web series has got a good response and within two days, the second episode has got more than 4.6 Million views. On the other hand, recently, he made his entry into small screen through a show that airs on Star MAA. Ohmkar is the host of the show and Shanmukh danced along with Deepthi Sunaina. How will Ohmkar react to Shanmukh's current situation is the most sought after question.

According to the reports, Ohmkar was little bit tensed about Shanmukh's career, because with his hard work he has achieved this position and now with this remark, his career may be spoiled. It is said that Deepthi Sunaina, the alleged girl friend of Shanmukh was also disappointed with the latest development. Let us wait and see how Shanmukh is going to handle this situation.