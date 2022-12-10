YouTube Star Ashmita Says 'A1 From Day 1' Is A Top-Quality Web Series

Actress and YouTuber Ashmita has been quite popular among her followers. At the YouTube channel Ashtrixx, she has been bringing out a wide variety of videos, much to the satisfaction of her lakhs of followers. From giving tips on putting together a nice make-up kit to making motivational videos, Ashmita has been catering to the diverse tastes and needs of her audiences.

A1 From Day 1 is the title of her upcoming web series. Speaking at the series' preview show, the starlet thanked her followers and also said that her husband Sudheer has been a great pillar of strength. She suggested that her honest content have made her a brand name on the digital space.

Speaking on the occasion, Ashmita said that she launched the YouTube channel when she was going great guns on the TV serial front as well as in films. "Many of my colleagues dissuaded me from venturing into the YT space. They told me nobody would be interested to watch me. Cut to now, the very people who demotivated me are active subscribers to my YT channel," Ashmita said.

Thanking her husband Sudheer, she said, "I don't believe that a woman's career is finished once she gets married. We have to be happy and do what makes us happy. The joy has to be found within. With that motto, I began Ashtrixx."

Ashmita added, "I ventured into YT space to bring out healthcare and lifestyle videos for the betterment of women's lives. We have now made a new start. We have started a production house on which A1 From Day 1 is the first web series that is going to be out. It has got a beautiful concept. It's not just any other content. You can expect my kind of engaging content from the top-quality A1 From Day 1. Right from the performances to music and other technical aspects, everything is superb."

The padding is big and the final output has wowed everyone who has watched it, the makers said.

Sudheer thanked Ali for always being supportive. "He gave us dates and has always with us throughout. The team of A1 From Day 1 is very special," Sudheer added.

The web series streames from 5.30 pm, December 10. You can watch it by paying a subscription fee of Rs 59.