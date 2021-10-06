Young Bollywood Hero Likes Samantha's Divorce Post

ChaySam Divorce: Samantha and Naga Chaitanya's separation news is talk of the town. A lovely couple of Tollywood has announced their separation on October 2nd. Samantha and Naga Chaitanya took to their respective social media handles and officially announced that they are no more going to stay together as wife and husband.

Samantha shared a post on October 2nd and wrote, "After much deliberation and thought Sam and I have decided to part ways as wife and husband to pursue our own paths. We are fortunate to have a friendship of over a decade that was the very core of our relationship which we believe will always hold a special bond between us. We request our fans, well-wishers, and the media to support us during this difficult time and give us the privacy we need to move on. Thanking you for your support."

After this news, many people were heartbroken. Samantha after sharing the post had turned off all the comments. Now the news is that Samantha's divorce post was liked by Bollywood young hero, Arjun Kapoor.