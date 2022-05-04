You May Have to Pay to Watch RRR on OTT

Director SS Rajamouli's RRR featured Jr NTR and Ram Charan in the lead roles. The makers have announced the official digital release date of the film. If you are an account holder of Zee5, gear up to watch RRR in Zee5.

If not, in case you are planning to take a subscription of Zee5 just to watch the movie, read this. Here's the big twist for you all.

Rumors are doing the rounds that RRR makers are planning Hybrid digital releaase. In case, you don't have any clue about Hybrid release, then, let me tell you that subscribers can't watch the film for free like other movies. They have to pay a certain amount like a ticket price to watch the film.

The OTT platform will charge an amount from every viewer.This talk is doing the rounds and netizens are pretty upset over this. However, guys, there's no official confirmation whether RRR makers are really planning for a Hybrid digital release on the OTT. They are yet to make an official confirmation regarding the same.

RRR is helmed by Rajamouli. The film was produced by Danayya. Alia Bhatt, Olivia Morris, Ajay Devgn among others are seen in key roles.

