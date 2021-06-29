You Know What Was Total Box Office Collections of Ravi Teja's Balupu?

Actor Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja is in the best phase of his career right now. Eight years ago, Ravi Teja had a string flops and was in a dilemma whether to continue his career in films or not.

During that time, Ravi Teja teamed up with Gopichand Maleneni for ‘Balupu’. The film did extremely well at the box office. As the film completes eight years, we thought why not check how much the movie collected in all at the box office. As per trade reports, Balupu earned Rs 28.75 cr share at the box office. The film's profits is said to be Rs 14.48 crores.

Meanwhile, Ravi Teja will soon be appearing in ‘Khiladi’ which is likely to hit the screens in the next three to four months. The film is written and directed by Ramesh Varma and jointly produced by Satyanarayana Koneru and Varma under the banner of A Studios LLP.