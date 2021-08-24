Can You Guess These Tollywood Actors' Score in Board Exams?

We all know them as the huge stars on the big screen, but if you wondered how successful they were in academics, then you are here on the right page. Mana South Indian actors did well in school and college. If you were to look at their Board exam marks and percentage, you will realise they were all first class students.

Have a look....

Rashmika Mandanna

Rashmika Mandanna, the dimple faced Coorgie wooed us with her spellbinding performance in movies like Geetha Govinda and Sarileru Neekevvaru. She's also been voted as the national crush and the actress scored a whopping 82% in Inter and 88% in 10th.

Samantha

Who doesn't know Samantha Akkineni. In fact, after her appearance on the famous web series Family Man 2, she has become a household name across India. The actress managed to get a score of 72% in Class 12 and a whopping 88.7% in Class 10 as per reports.

Sai Pallavi

Meet the studious girl of the lot.The actress was set to become a doctor if she had her way. Nervetheless, we are more than happy that she realised her acting potential. Sai Pallavi scored 88% in Class 10 and 85% in class 12.

Nani

Natural star is one of the most versatile actors we have seen in recent times. The actor has chosen a variety of roles so far and proved his metle as an actor. Nani scored 71pc in Class 12 and 72pc in Class 10.

Vijay Sethupathi

The Master actor is a name to reckon with not just in Kollywood, but also in Tollywood and Sandalwood. The actor did well in academics by scoring 70% in both Classes 10 and 12.

Vijay Deverakonda

Vijay Deverakonda is not only the hottest actor in T town right now, he has also been voted as the most desirable man. And you should know that he scored 80% in Class 10 and 75% in Class 12.

Ravi Teja

All hail the Maas Maharaja of Tollywood. The actor scored 68pc in Class 10 and 70pc in Class 12.

Nithya Menen

The curly haired beauty is the most versatile actors we have down South. She has worked in Tollywood, Mollywood, Kollywood and Sandalwood. The actress scored 75pc in 10th and 72pc in Class 12.

Kajal Aggarwal

The Magadheera actress has come a long way in establishing herself as the most sought-after talented actors to play the female leads in Tollywood and Kollywood movies. Her next is Acharya. And fans would be thrilled to know that Kajal scored 71% in Class 12 and 80pc in her Class 10.