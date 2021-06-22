You Know How Many Luxury Cars Allu Arjun Owns?

Is there any need to tell about Allu Arjun? Obviously, a big No. He is one of the most popular actors and earned an immense fan following with his strong acting skills. He is not only a phenomenal actor but also a great dancer. Besides all, he is the stylish star of Tollywood. He never steps back to experiment with his looks. He won the hearts of the folks, especially girls.

We all know that Allu Arjun follows a super lavish lifestyle. He owns expensive things like shoes worth Rs. 1.45 lakh and he wears costly outfits. We all know that he has a vanity van-Falcon- worth Rs. 7 crore. He also owns a luxurious car collection. Here is Allu Arjun's car's list.

Range Rover:

Bunny bought black coloured Range Rover and the price of it is around Rs. 2.5 to Rs 4 crore in the year 2019. He shared the pic of his car on Twitter and wrote, "New Car in the House . I named him BEAST . Everytime I buy something... there is only one thing on my mind . Gratitude. #rangerover #aabeast."

Hummer H2:

One more car that Allu Arjun has is Hummer H2. The cost of Hummer H2 is Rs. 75 lakh and the speed of it is 190 km/hour. Many times, Allu Arjun was spotted travelling in Hummer H2 on Hyderabad streets.

Volvo XC 90 T8 Excellence:

Stylish Star Bunny's car collection additionally includes Rs. 1.31 crore worth Volvo XC 90 T8 Excellence. The vehicle comes with eight airbags, ABS with EBD, child safety lock, anti-theft alarm, back safety belts, safety belt alarms, and so on.

Mercedes GLE 350d:

Allu Arjun owns Mercedes GLE 350d and the cost of this Germany Luxury car is Rs. 75 lakh.

Jaguar XJ L:

Many times Allu Arjun was seen travelling in his white Jaguar XJ L. The cost of this vehicle is Rs. 1.2 crore. Car requires 7.3 seconds to speed up from 0 to 100 kmph.

BMW X6 M Sport:

The Next One in Allu Arjun's Garage is a BMW X6 M Sport. The cost of this car is Rs. 92.2 lakh.

On the professional front, Allu Arjun will be seen in Sukumar's Pushpa. Rashmika Mandanna will be seen as the female lead in the flick.