You Are Not SamChay, Netizens to Deepthi Sunaina's Insta Post on Breakup With Shannu

Deepthi Sunaina was in a steady relationship with Bigg Boss Telugu season 5 runner-up Shanmukh Jaswanth. After the show, Shanmukh and Deepthi did not meet each other. Deepthi Sunaina is said to have avoided meeting with him.

Later, on New Year's eve, Deepthi Sunaina officially broke up with him. The duo has decided to move on in their lives. A section of the audience are trolling Deepthi and Shanmukh badly on social media.

Netizens have also posted a fee funny comments to their breakup post saying 'you are not samchay in film industry to make such a big deal of your breakup.' A few days ago, Samantha announced her separation from her husband Naga Chaitanya in a social media post. The former couple issued a joint statement on social media and informed fans about their split.

Netizens are now asking Deepthi and Shanmukh not to imagine themselves as Samchay.