Year 2022 Is Most Devastating For Mahesh Babu

Superstar Mahesh Babu has had a terrible year. On the personal front, year 2022 has been the worst for him. He has lost three beloved family members in a span of a few months.

Mahesh Babu's brother Ramesh Babu died on January 8, 2022. After a couple of months, the actor also lost his beloved mother, Indira Devi. She died on September 28 due to age-related issues.

Just as the superstar started coping with her demise, his father, thespian Krishna, also passed away due to cardiac arrest this morning (Nov-15-2022).

Mahesh Babu needs time to overcome these heart-wrenching losses. Much as it is hard for a loving son to digest the back-to-back deaths of his parents, his fans are hoping that he has the inner strength to overcome the loss.

Also Read: Condolences Pour in For Superstar Krishna on Twitter



It might take some time for Mahesh Babu to come out of all this. Here's how his fans are sending him condolences over his father's passing away.

Stay strong #Maheshbabu Anna 🥺💔 Sad year for #Maheshbabu garu

lost his Brother, mother and father in same year 😔🥺 . rest in peace 🙏 #RIPSuperStarKrishnaGaru #RIPLEGEND pic.twitter.com/jqwKnoKbct — srinu vasu atchartha (@AtcharthaVasu) November 15, 2022

It's shocking to hear about the demise of #SuperStarKrishna garu 😞 God is being too ruthless with #MaheshBabu garu this year. Brother, mother & now the legend 🙏🏼 Deepest condolences to entire family. #RestInPeaceKrishnaGaru — Dhamu Dinesh Official ❤️ (@DhamuDinesh143) November 15, 2022

It is with deep sadness and heavy hearts we inform you that #SuperStarKrishna garu has passed away Unbearable Loss to the family & Fans

Om Shanti 🙏💔#RIPLEGEND #staystrong #MaheshBabu pic.twitter.com/1HK87bcPE0 — Vikas sharma (@__vikassharma) November 15, 2022