Year 2022 Is Most Devastating For Mahesh Babu

Nov 15, 2022, 10:15 IST
Superstar Mahesh Babu has had a terrible year. On the personal front, year 2022 has been the worst for him. He has lost three beloved family members in a span of a few months. 

Mahesh Babu's brother Ramesh Babu died on January 8, 2022. After a couple of months, the actor also lost his beloved mother, Indira Devi. She died on September 28 due to age-related issues. 

Just as the superstar started coping with her demise, his father, thespian Krishna, also passed away due to cardiac arrest this morning (Nov-15-2022).  

Mahesh Babu needs time to overcome these heart-wrenching losses. Much as it is hard for a loving son to digest the back-to-back deaths of his parents, his fans are hoping that he has the inner strength to overcome the loss.  

It might take some time for Mahesh Babu to come out of all this. Here's how his fans are sending him condolences over his father's passing away.


