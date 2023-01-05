Ye Maaya Chesav Sequel Plot Leaked

There is no denying the fact that Naga Chaitanya and Samantha are one of the best on-screen pairs in Tollywood. They earned a fan following for their Jodi with the movie Ye Maaya Chesav and also Majili. Their first film changed their fate for the better.

After the super success of Ye Maaya Chesav, Samantha and Chaitanya went on to act in Manam, Autonagar Surya and Majili. Samantha and Chaitanya also got married on October 2, 2017.

After four years of their wedding, they got divorced in 2021. Chaitu and Samantha are going great guns on the professional front, but they have kept a full stop to onscreen pairing.

Recently, Gautam Menon confirmed something related to a Ye Maya Chesave sequel, making movie buffs excited. The sequel is going to revolve around Chaitu and Samantha's separation.

That's not all! Samantha will not be seen in Ye Maya Chesave 2. Rashmika is expected to play the female lead in it. We are not so sure how far this news contains the truth. Check out the video:

On the career front, Samantha is awaiting the release of Shaakuntalam. The film will be released in theatres on February 17, 2023. Naga Chaitanya last appeared in Laal Singh Chaddha, which turned out to be the biggest flop at the box office.