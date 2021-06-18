Yash's Next Pan India Film After KGF 2: Deets Inside

Kannada actor Yash has become an overnight star with the movie KGF: Chapter 1 and the movie put him into the top league of Kannada stars. In fact, it was a breakthrough film in his career. Since then, there's no turning back in his career and he is going great professionally as well as personal life. for t he unversed, Yash is married to Kannada actress Radhika Pandit and they have a son and a daughter.

The latest we hear is that Yash has signed his next film with Kannada director Narthan and the film is going to be a Pan India, we hear. Yash will be essaying the role of a Naval officer in the film. Gorgeous star Tamannaah has been finalized as the female lead opposite Yash in the yet to be launched film, as per the buzz. The movie will be produced by Vijay Kirangandaur under Hombale Films banner. More details about the film are have been kept under the wraps.

Meanwhile, Yash is waiting for the release of his much-anticipated film KGF: Chapter 2. The film's teaser has garnered 125 million views on YouTube. People are waiting with bated breath for the release of KGF: Chapter 2 release, but Prashanth Neel is yet to announce the new release date of the film, as rumors are doing the rounds that the film may not be releasing on the originally scheduled date of July 30, 2021. Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt will appear in a key role in KGF Chapter 2.

