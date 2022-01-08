Yash's New Poster From KGF 2 Is Out

Jan 08, 2022, 10:48 IST
Actor Yash turned a year older today. He is celebrating his birthday with his family and loved ones. Yash has a slew of films in his kitty, KGF-2 is one of the much-awaited films of the year.

The film has been in the news since it went on floors. KGF 2 makers have unleashed a new poster from the film to treat Yash fans on his birthday. 

Here's the poster for you.

Prashanth Neel's action drama, KGF Chapter 2 – starring Yash, Sanjay Dutt, Srinidhi Shetty, Raveena Tandon and Prakash Raj, is all set to release in theatres on April 14 2022.  KGF 2 is produced by Vijay Kiragandur under the banner Hombale Films


