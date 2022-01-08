Yash's New Poster From KGF 2 Is Out

Actor Yash turned a year older today. He is celebrating his birthday with his family and loved ones. Yash has a slew of films in his kitty, KGF-2 is one of the much-awaited films of the year.

The film has been in the news since it went on floors. KGF 2 makers have unleashed a new poster from the film to treat Yash fans on his birthday.

Here's the poster for you.

Caution ⚠️ Danger ahead !

Happy Birthday my ROCKY @Thenameisyash. Can't wait for this monster to conquer the world on April 14th, 2022.#KGFChapter2 #KGF2onApr14 #HBDRockingStarYash pic.twitter.com/uIwBZW8j3F — Prashanth Neel (@prashanth_neel) January 8, 2022

Prashanth Neel's action drama, KGF Chapter 2 – starring Yash, Sanjay Dutt, Srinidhi Shetty, Raveena Tandon and Prakash Raj, is all set to release in theatres on April 14 2022. KGF 2 is produced by Vijay Kiragandur under the banner Hombale Films