Yash's KGF Chapter 2 Satellite Rights Sold

The most awaited Prashanth Neel's KGF sequel KGF 2 is a much talked about movie in India. The first part of KGF had broken all records at the box office and it has raised enormous expectations over the second part of the movie. KGF 2 is all set to hit the marquee on July 16 this year.

Now the latest news is that a popular television network Zee5 has bagged the Kannada satellite rights of KGF Chapter 2. The film is being released simultaneously in Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam. The buzz suggests that KGF 2 has already got 105 crores through South satellite rights and digital rights. Earlier speculations were rife on social media that the movie will release on OTT. However, Sandalwood Rocking Star Yash dismissed all rumours and assured the audience of theatrical release.

KGF Chapter 2 is directed by Prashanth Neel who will also be doing a movie with Tollywood actors Prabhas, Jr NTR and Allu Arjun in the future.

Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon also will be seen in KGF 2