Yash's KGF Chapter 2 Censor Report

Sandalwood Rocking Star Yash's upcoming movie KGF: Chapter 2 is one of the most awaited films of the year. Last week, KGF 2 trailer was dropped on the internet and the video has been receiving a lot of love from fans. KGF 2 trailer has been loved by the audience and garnered million of views on social media.

Just a few days left for KGF 2 theatrical release, the makers of the movie have completed censor formalities of the film. Yash's KGF 2 has passed the censor test and received U/A certificate, the run time of the film 168 minutes.

The film is directed by Prashanth Neel and produced by under the banner Hombale Films. Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon, Rao Ramesh, Prakash Raj among others will appear in key roles. KGF 2 will be releasing in multiple languages. Yash's KGF 2 is slated to hit theatres on April 14, 2022.