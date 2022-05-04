Yash's KGF Breaks Salman Khan's Eid Release Record

Kannada actor Yash’s KGF 2 continues to create magic at the box office. Looks like Yash movie made the most of Eid holidays at the Hindi box office.

Every year Bollywood star Salman Khan’s film would release in theatres on Eid. Salman Khan skipped this Eid for unknown reasons. Now, Yash seems to have taken full advantage of the situation with KGF 2.

According to sources, Yash’s KGF 2 jumped tremendously on Eid, the film is heading to join 400 cr club in the North Indian belt. KGF 2 has managed to earn Rs 8.5 cr on day 20 aka Eid day at the box office. The total collections of KGF 2 now stands at Rs 380.05 cr.

The film is helmed by Prashanth Neel, KGF 2 and also stars Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon, Srinidhi Shetty and Prakash Raj in key roles.

Also Read: KJO Bids Goodbye to Koffee With Karan With a Heavy Heart