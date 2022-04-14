Yash's KGF 2 Twitter Review
Finally, the wait for Yash starrer KGF 2 is over. The film has been released in theatres. Sadly, the film met with mixed reviews from all quarters. Yash fans are raving about the film. The film is directed by Prashanth Neel and produced by Vijay Kiragandur under Homable films. Here's what the audience say about the film:
#KGFChapter2
Neel concentrates on hero elvation and few sequences👍👍but concentration on story👎👎👎
Hope elevation mode is on from#Akanda #Pushpa #RRR #RRRMovie and now #KGF2
I think elevations will not work always and should require strong background for it.
Overall 3/5 .
Bro Telugu sites veru Telugu fans veru .. lite theesuko
See the bookings in Ap n Telangana..u will understand the craze#KGF2 #KGFChapter2
A passionate team gives a product beyond expectations... A big thank you and congratulations! #KGFChapter2 #KGF2 @Karthik1423 @hombalefilms @NarenDon @prashanth_neel
#KGFChapter2 Overall a Superb Action Entertainer that delivers!
Neel is the best at giving goosebumps and he delivers once again. The BGM is one of the best in recent years.
Rating: 4.5/5#KGF2
#KGF2 is a winner 🔥🔥 Go for it 🔥🔥💥don’t miss the post credit 💥🔥
Blockbuster 💥💥#KGFChapter2 #YashBOSS #KGF2onApr14 #KGF2FDFS #kgffdfs @hombalefilms @TheNameIsYash https://t.co/RSgI40VXHy
#KGFChapter2 #KGF2 extremely positive reviews from early morning shows stating it’s a hit. Great start! @KGFTheFilm @hombalefilms @TheNameIsYash @prashanth_neel
One of the best movie in the history of india cinema..Hollywood range.. prashant neel gift for india..even ss rajamouli no match to him#KGF2
