Yash's KGF 2 Twitter Review

Finally, the wait for Yash starrer KGF 2 is over. The film has been released in theatres. Sadly, the film met with mixed reviews from all quarters. Yash fans are raving about the film. The film is directed by Prashanth Neel and produced by Vijay Kiragandur under Homable films. Here's what the audience say about the film:

#KGFChapter2

Neel concentrates on hero elvation and few sequences👍👍but concentration on story👎👎👎

Hope elevation mode is on from#Akanda #Pushpa #RRR #RRRMovie and now #KGF2

I think elevations will not work always and should require strong background for it.

Overall 3/5 . — CurrentMovieTrends (@trendngmovie_in) April 13, 2022

Bro Telugu sites veru Telugu fans veru .. lite theesuko See the bookings in Ap n Telangana..u will understand the craze#KGF2 #KGFChapter2 — Evolving Trader (@SMTConcepts) April 13, 2022

#KGFChapter2 Overall a Superb Action Entertainer that delivers! Neel is the best at giving goosebumps and he delivers once again. The BGM is one of the best in recent years. Rating: 4.5/5#KGF2 — you know nothing, Jon Snow.! (@mjtheorem) April 13, 2022